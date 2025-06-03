Tennessee baseball has third-best odds to win the national title

Tennessee comes in at +650 to win consecutive national titles. This is behind only LSU who tops the list at +310 and the Razorbacks in second place at +370.

Despite this, the Vols still own the third-best odds to win the national championship, according to FanDuel.

Tennessee baseball entered the postseason as the No. 14 overall seed and will have to head to No. 3 seed Arkansas for a road super regional.

The odds of who will win the Fayetteville Super Regional reflect the updated national title listings.

FanDuel has Arkansas as a favorite at -136 and Tennessee as the underdog at -102. This makes it virtually a pick 'em series.

Only one of the other eight super regionals have narrower odds on FanDuel. The only one closer is Florida State at -125 compared to Oregon State at -104 in Corvallis.

In the preseason, Tennessee was the favorite to win the national title according to DraftKings. The sports book had the Vols at +700 to win the CWS again.

In second place was LSU at +800. However, Texas A&M and Virginia who came in in third and fourth place, both missed the tournament. Arkansas was in fifth at +1500.

If it is Tennessee who claims the national title, it'd be the first repeat national champion since South Carolina did so in 2010-11. Other teams to repeat include Oregon State in 2006-07, LSU in 1996-97, Stanford in 1987-88, USC from 1970-74 and Texas in 1949-50.

It'd be just the second-ever national title for the Vols' program after winning their first last season. UT is also chasing its eighth College World Series appearance and third in a row.

Under Tony Vitello, Tennessee has made it to Omaha three times and the super regional stage every season since 2021. This streak of winning five-straight regionals is the longest active streak in the country.