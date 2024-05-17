Tennessee's opportunities to generate offense against South Carolina were becoming more limited when Christian Moore stepped up to the plate with one out in the sixth Friday night.

The Vols' batters had made contact through the first five frames, but in all of the wrong places. Then the program's all-time career home run leader took a swing at a 2-1 pitch and left no doubt, sending the ball over the scoreboard and right field and putting Tennessee on the board for the first time.

As he has much of his record-breaking junior campaign, Moore gave the top-ranked Vols and offensive jolt, one that included three more runs in the inning to go in front and headline a 8-3 victory over the No. 24 Gamecocks to win their ninth-straight series.

In what has become a familiar trend for Tennessee (45-10, 21-8 SEC), its batters turned a sluggish start into a hitting clinic.

After Moore's 27th homer of the season, Hunter Ensley added one of his own for two runs that gave the Vols the lead, then Blake Burke mashed a grand slam in the seventh that all but put South Carolina (33-20, 13-16) out of reach.

It wasn't all offense for Tennessee, though.

Right-handed pitcher Drew Beam turned in another quality start, allowing five hits and one earned run while striking out four in 6.0 innings of work.