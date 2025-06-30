Tennessee baseball lands elite transfer pitcher out of Rutgers

The Vols have reeled in Rutgers standout freshman Landon Mack , according to a report from Knox News' Mike Wilson.

Tennessee baseball has added one of the top transfer portal pitchers this cycle.

In his freshman season with the Scarlet Knights, Mack posted a strong 4.03 ERA in 15 appearances, all of which starts. In that time, he earned a 6-5 record for a struggling team that went 29-28 overall and 15-15 inside the Big 10.

Over the course of 80.1 innings pitched, he allowed just 81 hits for an opponent batting average of .266. He allowed 10 home runs while striking out 70 opposing batters.

His strongest outing of the year came at Oregon. In the conference bout, Mack went seven full frames without allowing a run. He gave up just two hits, no walks and struck out four batters.

Mack is now the ninth addition for the Vols out of the transfer portal. He is the seventh addition that is capable of pitching and the sixth that hurls from the right side.

Other right-handed transfer pitchers joining UT are Bo Rhudy of Kennesaw State, Mason Estrada of MIT, Clay Edmondson of UNC Asheville, Brady Frederick of ETSU and two-way star DJ Newman out of Bowling Green. Rice two-way star Blaine Brown transfers in as a left-handed pitcher, as well.

Tennessee also holds a junior college commitment from Niagra righty Matt Barr who is a threat to be selected highly in the upcoming MLB draft.

Other pitchers who remain on the roster are rising sophomore rightys Tegan Kuhns, Brayden Krenzel and Nic Abraham. After redshirting his freshman year, Anson Seibert is also appearing to return as a right-handed pitcher.

The Vols also have multiple highly-touted pitching prospects committed out of high school, but they'll have to fight to hold on to some as they are considered draft prospects.