Tennessee baseball lets Ole Miss even up the series in Oxford

A day removed from a strong win in Oxford, Tennessee baseball dropped game two to let Ole Miss even up the series.
The Rebels took Saturday's game 8-5 to force a winner-take-all on Sunday.
Ole Miss (27-8, 9-5 SEC) used eight steals, three shy of the program record, to put itself in position to plate the necessary runs. It recorded nine hits, the same mark as the Vols (30-5, 10-4).
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
After Liam Doyle spun a gem on Friday in the win, Marcus Phillips couldn't find the same success. He only could stay in the game for 3.2 innings before exiting. He finished with four allowed hits, five runs (four of which earned), three walks and six strikeouts.
In relief, Brandon Arvidson entered. He went 1.2 frames while allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits, two walks and three strikeouts.
Behind him, Tanner Franklin took over the mound. He threw three full innings while allowing just three hits and no runs. He struck out four and walked one.
Tennessee got its offense as a result of three home runs. These came off the bats of Gavin Kilen, Levi Clark and Dalton Bargo. The only other run to cross was on a double play ball by Dean Curley with the bases loaded.
Kilen had the best all-around game going 3-for-4 with a walk to go with his solo home run.
WHAT HAPPENED
Tennessee got on the board in the first inning. Returning from injury as a designated hitter, Kilen smacked a solo home run to take a 1-0 lead.
However, in the bottom of the frame, Ole Miss fired back. A ground out with two on pushed the first runner across the plate without the Rebels recording a hit yet. Then, A double and single plated another pair of runs.
Tennessee trailed 3-1 headed into the bottom of the second but got one of the runs instantly back. The Vols used a Clark home run, his first of SEC play, to scratch back within one.
The bottom of the inning saw the run go right back on top of Ole Miss' lead. A solo shot of the Rebels' own made it a 4-2 game.
In the fourth, Ole Miss produced another run by stealing home. In the fifth, a solo shot to begin the frame pushed the lead all the way up to 6-2.
In the sixth, Andrew Fischer got aboard after getting hit by a pitch. Bargo took advantage with a swing that lifted a ball for a two-run home run. This cut the deficit back to two.
That didn't last long, though. Ole Miss got a runner on with a walk before moving him after an error. Then, a single made it a three-run game. The Rebels added another later in the frame via another single before a double play finished the inning.
By this point, the damage ballooned the lead to an 8-4 Rebels advantage.
In the seventh, Tennessee loaded the bases with no outs. However, all it got was one run out of it on a double-play ball. In the eighth, the Vols juiced the bases again with two outs. A Blake Grimmer pinch-hit ground out finalized the frame with no runs crossing, though.
In the ninth, Tennessee started with the top of its order. However, Curley struck out, Kilen singled, Hunter Ensley grounded out and Fischer flew out.
UP NEXT
Game three is set for Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on SEC Network.
Then, Tennessee heads back home to Knoxville for a midweek clash. The Vols will host Bellarmine on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on SECN+.
The next SEC set is also at home. Tennessee will host Kentucky for a set spanning from Friday through Sunday.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.