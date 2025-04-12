Tennessee baseball lets Ole Miss even up the series in Oxford

A day removed from a strong win in Oxford, Tennessee baseball dropped game two to let Ole Miss even up the series.

The Rebels took Saturday's game 8-5 to force a winner-take-all on Sunday.

Ole Miss (27-8, 9-5 SEC) used eight steals, three shy of the program record, to put itself in position to plate the necessary runs. It recorded nine hits, the same mark as the Vols (30-5, 10-4).

After Liam Doyle spun a gem on Friday in the win, Marcus Phillips couldn't find the same success. He only could stay in the game for 3.2 innings before exiting. He finished with four allowed hits, five runs (four of which earned), three walks and six strikeouts.

In relief, Brandon Arvidson entered. He went 1.2 frames while allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits, two walks and three strikeouts.

Behind him, Tanner Franklin took over the mound. He threw three full innings while allowing just three hits and no runs. He struck out four and walked one.

Tennessee got its offense as a result of three home runs. These came off the bats of Gavin Kilen, Levi Clark and Dalton Bargo. The only other run to cross was on a double play ball by Dean Curley with the bases loaded.

Kilen had the best all-around game going 3-for-4 with a walk to go with his solo home run.