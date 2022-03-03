Tennessee baseball looking to make a statement in Houston

Tony Vitello’s Tennessee baseball program traveled to the Round Rock Classic in 2020 and made a statement.

In Vitello’s third year at the helm, the Vols traveled to Texas and knocked off No. 1 Texas Tech, Houston and No. 25 Stanford. Their performance emphatically stated to the rest of college baseball that they had arrived under Vitello.

Two years later, Vitello and the Vols now head back to Texas seeking to make a similar statement.

“It’s always a little different,” Vitello told the media this week. “It’s about getting a little taste of a multi-team environment that has the regional type feel even though It’s not going to quite play out like that and you get to size yourself up against the other high quality teams.

“That trip was exciting for our guys because they were so close. The first time you go out on the road you get even closer. You get to spend a lot of time with each other and I don’t see why this group isn’t in the same boat.”

This year’s group looks to make a different statement. Vitello’s fifth-year bunch of Vols want to prove that making it to Omaha last season wasn’t a fluke, rather that they’ve permanently arrived on the college baseball scene.

“I think that we’re always trying to prove ourselves,” Tennessee right fielder Jordan Beck said. “Prove the program and show what our coaches have done and the recruiting classes they’ve been putting together.”

Tennessee gets an opportunity to do so against the team that ended its season in Omaha. The Vols lost both games at the 2021 College World Series with Texas knocking them off 8-4 to eliminate them.

Both teams arrive in Houston for the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic as the only two undefeated teams in the field. First pitch on Friday night to kick off the weekend is at 8 p.m. ET.

“We’ve got a couple of guys on last year’s team that still have that bitter taste in their mouth,” Beck said. “We’ve got some freshman that will step up and do their job, so it should be a good game and a fun weekend.”

“It’s just human nature,” Vols reliever Camden Sewell added. “They ended our season last year, so we want to get some revenge.”