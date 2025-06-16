Tennessee baseball losing significant bullpen arm to transfer portal

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

He is from near-by Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Bullpen arm Dylan Loy has announced his intention to depart from the program after two seasons with the Vols, GoVols247 reports.

Tennessee baseball is suffering its biggest loss to the transfer portal to this point.

As a sophomore, Loy emerged as one of the best left-handed options for Tennessee. He produced a 3.97 ERA in 34 innings pitched.

In 33 appearances, he made one start and earned a 4-0 record and two saves.

Opponents hit just .180 off of him in this time.

Loy put together an impressive true freshman season, as well. He was a member of the national and SEC championship squad.

In the 2024 campaign, he appeared in 21 games and started five midweek clashes. He earned an ERA of 2.37 with opponents hitting .194 off of him.

In 30.1 innings, he held a 2-0 record and no saves. Due to the solid year, he was named to the 2024 NCBWA Freshman All-American Second-Team.

Tennessee owns five commitments out of the transfer portal to this point. Four of which are pitchers, but all throw from the right side.

Recent catcher add Garrett Wright of Bowling Green joins Bo Rhudy of Kennesaw State, Mason Estrada of MIT, Clay Edmondson of UNC Asheville and Brady Frederick of ETSU as transfer commits.

The Vols also own juco commitments from right-handed hurler Matt Barr from Niagra and utility player Tyler Myatt from Walters State.