In the Vols' opening game against Vanderbilt on Wednesday, Russell came in as a reliever in the top of the sixth inning while they trailed 7-4.

After missing the majority of the season with soreness, Tennessee baseball pitcher AJ Russell has returned to game action in the SEC Tournament.

Russell has notched four appearances and three starts in his sophomore season. In this time, he's totaled 12.1 IP with 10 hits, seven earned runs, six walks and 19 strikeouts. This is good for a 5.11 ERA and 0-1 record.

As a freshman Russell appeared in 24 games and was dominant. He owned a 0.89 ERA and 2-0 record while making one start. Opponents hit for an abysmal .095 average against him, as well.

This comes after Russell has slowly progressed back into pitching shape. Head coach Tony Vitello had plans of pitching him over the course of the tournament, he just wasn't sure when.

He did say it was likely it'd be within the first two matches, though.

"I think when and where and how will depend a little bit," said Vitello on Monday before the tournament. "I know I didn't talk with him, I guess I told you guys he was done getting on the mound before we go there but he put in some work on the mound today, which was good. I'd rather he pile up some reps and feel comfortable, so we'll see tomorrow where he's at and where is the best spot to insert him, cause all we're guaranteed is two games. So, somewhere in those first two games."