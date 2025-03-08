Tennessee baseball pitches past St. Bonaventure to take series

Just a day removed from a no-hitter, Tennessee baseball's pitching lifted it to another dominant win over St. Bonaventure.

This time, it was an 11-1 win in just seven innings due to the run rule.

Marcus Phillips got the ball to start and allowed a lead-off home run. That was all the scoring the Vols (15-0) would allow the Bonnies (7-6) to bring across the plate.

Phillips' final line sat at 5.2 innings pitched, three allowed hits, one earned run and five strikeouts while not walking a single batter. He threw 85 pitches and was given the win.

Relieving Phillips was Nate Snead. The righty tossed 1.1 frames in just 10 pitches. He didn't strikeout any batters but earned four consecutive outs.

At the plate, Dean Curley hit a two-run shot. The biggest swing came off the bat of Manny Marin, though.

The freshman lifted one into the left field porches for a walk-off grand slam to enforce the run rule. This marked the eighth grand slam on the season for the Vols. The NCAA record for grand slams in a season is 14.