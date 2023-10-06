TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Tennessee finished 44-22 overall last season with a 16-14 mark in league play.

Coming off of its second College World Series run in three years, the Vols' upcoming slate includes a number of high-profile non-conference match ups as well as another daunting SEC schedule.

Tennessee will open the season on Feb. 16-18 at the Shriners Children's College Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas vs. Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Baylor before returning to Knoxville to face UNC Asheville and East Tennessee State in back-to-back midweek games on Feb. 20-21 for the first of 38 games Lindsey Nelson Stadium

The Vols will play Albany in its first home weekend series on Feb. 23-25.

Tennessee's remaining midweek schedule includes High Point (Feb. 27), Kansas State (March 5), Southern Indiana (March 6), Eastern Kentucky (March 12), Xavier (March 19), Tennessee Tech (March 26), Alabama A&M (April 9), Bellarmine (April 16), Western Carolina (April 23), Lipscomb (April 30), Queens (May 7) and Bellmont (May 14).

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Press conference takeaways: Tony Vitello previews Vols ahead of fall practice

The Vols will host Bowling Green on March 1-3 and Illinois March 8-10 in their final non-conference series' before SEC play begins at Alabama at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa March 15-17.

Tennessee will also play at Auburn (April 5-7), Kentucky (April 19-21), 2022 CWS runner-up Florida (May 3-5) and Vanderbilt (May 10-12).

Tennessee's has home conference series vs. Ole Miss (March 22-24), Georgia (March 29-31), defending national champion LSU (April 12-14), Missouri (April 26-28) and South Carolina (May 16-18).