Dylan Dreiling also a hit home run and double off Falcons (2-7) while going 2-for-4 with four RBI.

The bats stayed hot to provide run support, though. Cannon Peebles stood out the brightest going 3-for-3 at the plate with a walk and a double for two RBI and two runs.

Kirby Connell got the win after pitching one frame in the third and striking out two and giving up no base runners.

After Zander Sechrist got the start the previous two weeks, it was freshman Derek Schaefer getting the start for the No. 8 Vols (11-1) this time. He would go 1.1 innings while allowing two runs on a hit and a pair of walks.

On Sunday, the sweep was completed with a 17-6 win in seven innings.

Tennessee baseball had no issue with Bowling Green this weekend — winning each match by run rule.

Tennessee wasted no time getting runs on the board. In the first inning, the Vols produced four. This came on RBI by Peebles, Dreiling and Dalton Bargo.

In the top of the second, Schaefer slipped up. He allowed a run before being pulled for Andrew Behnke. With the reliever on the mound, another run crossed but it was credited to Schaefer.

Tennessee got it right back, though. In the bottom of the frame, five more runs were added. This featured a drilled double by Blake Burke, another Peebles RBI hit and a three-run shot from Dreiling off the scoreboard in right field.

In the third inning, Matthew Dallas got into some trouble on the mound. Connell entered, though, and shut things down with three-straight outs.

Marcus Phillips would get the ball in the fourth after no runs were produced in the bottom of the third. He allowed a hit but struck out two and got out of the inning without giving up a run.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Lady Vols wrap up regular season with loss to South Carolina

The Vols would score their 10th run of the game with a bases loaded, two-out walk drawn by Hunter Ensley in the bottom of the fourth. Phillips stayed in the game in the top of the fifth and sat down the Falcons in order to keep it at 10-2.

Dylan Loy got the ball in the sixth. He walked the first two batters he faced but got a fly-out and double-play grounder to get out of it.

In the bottom of the frame, Bargo drove in another run with an RBI double to push across the pinch-running Bradke Lohry. Camden Bates would hit a sac fly to score Bargo to create a 10-run lead later in the inning. More insurance for the run-rule would be created through RBI singles by Robin Villeneuve and Cal Stark, as well.

In an attempt to close things out on the mound, Sechrist came in. However, he allowed a solo shot and a single before striking a batter out. Austin Hunley came in as a replacement and gave up another single and a two-RBI triple. Lohry also committed an error allowing a fourth run in the inning to score.

The bottom of the seventh featured a walk and back-to-back singles to push the first run across off the bat of Ethan Payne. The winning strike came on a Colby Backus two-run double to enforce the run-rule.