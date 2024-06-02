Tennessee baseball sets single-season home run record in Knoxville Regional
The 2024 Tennessee baseball team has broken another record.
After tying the program's single-season home run record in the seventh inning against Southern Miss in Game 6 of the Knoxville Regional on Sunday, Vols' catcher Cal Stark broke it with a three-run homer to stretch the Tennessee lead to 12-3 in the top of the ninth inning.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
Infielder Dean Curley had previously tied the record, set by the 2022 team at 158 with a two-run shot in the seventh.
The Vols' lineup has accounted for five home runs, including a three-run homer from Kavares Tears to give Tennessee the lead in the sixth. Stark previously homered in the fifth while Dylan Dreiling hit another to lead off the seventh.
Tennessee leads Southern Miss, 12-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning.
A Vols win would secure a Super Regional berth next weekend against the winner of the Greenville Regional between East Carolina and Evansville.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
–––––