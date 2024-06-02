The 2024 Tennessee baseball team has broken another record.

After tying the program's single-season home run record in the seventh inning against Southern Miss in Game 6 of the Knoxville Regional on Sunday, Vols' catcher Cal Stark broke it with a three-run homer to stretch the Tennessee lead to 12-3 in the top of the ninth inning.

Infielder Dean Curley had previously tied the record, set by the 2022 team at 158 with a two-run shot in the seventh.