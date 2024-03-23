Despite producing just a single hit in the first six innings of the game, Tennessee baseball used a late offensive push to pull ahead of Ole Miss.

However, a response in the final frame from the Rebels was enough to hand the Vols an 8-5 loss.

This ties the series and forces a winner-take-all on Sunday afternoon.

Drew Beam got the start for Tennessee (20-4, 2-3 SEC) and went 5.1 innings while allowing three earned runs on six hits, no walks and five strikeouts. AJ Russell and Aaron Combs attempted to close things out but Russell and Combs combined to allow four ninth inning runs. Each was officially credited to Russell.

The only home run for Tennessee came off the bat of Hunter Ensley on a two-run shot in the second inning. This was the only hit until the bats woke up in the seventh against Ole Miss (17-7, 3-2)

It was Blake Burke who delivered the biggest swing for the Vols, though, after he drove in the run that gave the Vols the lead it eventually surrendered.

This was Tennessee's first home loss of the season.