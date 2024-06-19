OMAHA, Neb. — Tennessee and Texas A&M played less than a month ago.

This time, the stakes will be higher.

The 1-seed Vols will play the 4-seed Aggies in an all-SEC College World Series final series this weekend.

The best-of-three series, which will feature two teams vying for their first-ever national championship, is set to being Saturday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

Tennessee (58-12) began its CWS run with a come-from-behind, walk-off win over 8-seed Florida State and followed it up with two less dramatic victories over North Carolina and the Seminoles again on Wednesday to clinch its first finals berth since 1951.

The Vols leaned on timely hitting and impressive defensive performances in each of its last two games, including an efficient outing from left-handed pitcher Zander Sechrist, who tossed six scoreless innings and allowed just two runs on five hits while striking out three in 6.1 innings of work.



"We always say before something happens, 'Something happens,'" Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. "There's been a lot of build-up into the successes we've had this year and the failures, too, to be honest with you. And it's been fund to be a part of. As far as my emotions, I'm kind of at the point where I'm just following these guys.

"There are certain tasks I have to do, and there's direction I give them and, they'll listen. But kind of following them right now. Makes it nice."

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Everything Tony Vitello, Tennessee players said after clinching spot in CWS finals

Like the Vols, the Aggies (52-13) made it through their side of the bracket unscathed, topping Florida twice and Kentucky for their first-ever finals appearance.

Texas A&M defeated Florida, 6-0 Wednesday to get into the finals.

After not playing in the regular season, Tennessee beat Texas A&M, 7-4 at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama on May 23.

Both teams will get two days off before Game 1 of the series begins Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Game 2 schedule for a 2 p.m. start time on ABC and the if-necessary Game 3 will air on ESPN beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday.