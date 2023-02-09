After putting together a stellar season in 2022, expectations are as high as ever for the Tennessee baseball team coming into the 2023 campaign.

Ranked No. 2 in most major preseason polls, the Vols – led by head coach Tony Vitello – have been picked to win the SEC Eastern Division this season, as voted on by the league's head coaches and announced Thursday. Tennessee received 12 first-place votes to claim the top spot. Florida earned two first-place nods.

Tennessee, which went 57-9 overall and 25-5 in SEC play a year ago, captured the SEC Tournament championship and made a run to the NCAA Super Regional round before falling to Notre Dame. The Vols lost some standout talent but also return a bulk of experience – highlighted by pitchers Chase Dollander and Chase Burns.

Dollander – who went a perfect 10-0 with an ERA of 2.39 in 2022 – was a preseason All-SEC First Team selection, while Burns (8-2, 2.91) was also on the First Team. Alongside that duo, shortstop Maui Ahuna and pitcher Camden Sewell were both preseason All-SEC Second Team selections.

Tennessee is scheduled to open its 2023 campaign on Friday, February 17 against Arizona in the MLB Desert Invitational in Scottsdale. First pitch is set for 8 p.m. ET on the MLB Network and MLB.com.