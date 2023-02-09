News More News
Tennessee baseball: Vols picked to win SEC Eastern Division in 2023

Tennessee baseball has been picked to win the SEC Eastern Division in 2023.
Tennessee baseball has been picked to win the SEC Eastern Division in 2023. (Jamar Coach/Knox News/USA TODAY NETWORK)
After putting together a stellar season in 2022, expectations are as high as ever for the Tennessee baseball team coming into the 2023 campaign.

Ranked No. 2 in most major preseason polls, the Vols – led by head coach Tony Vitello – have been picked to win the SEC Eastern Division this season, as voted on by the league's head coaches and announced Thursday. Tennessee received 12 first-place votes to claim the top spot. Florida earned two first-place nods.

Tennessee, which went 57-9 overall and 25-5 in SEC play a year ago, captured the SEC Tournament championship and made a run to the NCAA Super Regional round before falling to Notre Dame. The Vols lost some standout talent but also return a bulk of experience – highlighted by pitchers Chase Dollander and Chase Burns.

Dollander – who went a perfect 10-0 with an ERA of 2.39 in 2022 – was a preseason All-SEC First Team selection, while Burns (8-2, 2.91) was also on the First Team. Alongside that duo, shortstop Maui Ahuna and pitcher Camden Sewell were both preseason All-SEC Second Team selections.

Tennessee is scheduled to open its 2023 campaign on Friday, February 17 against Arizona in the MLB Desert Invitational in Scottsdale. First pitch is set for 8 p.m. ET on the MLB Network and MLB.com.

