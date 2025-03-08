Where Tennessee basketball stands in SEC Tournament bracket

The 2025 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament bracket is set.

Tennessee locked up the 4-seed after beating South Carolina, 75-65 in its regular season finale at Food City Center on Saturday.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The Vols (25-6, 12-6 SEC) will play 5-seed Texas A&M or the Game 2 winner between 13-seed Texas and 12-Vanderbilt on Friday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville (3:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network).

Tennessee was a combined 3-1 vs. those teams during the regular season, splitting games with Vanderbilt and beating Texas on the road last month.

The Vols beat Texas A&M, 77-69 in College Station on Feb. 22 behind Chaz Lanier's season-high 30 points a late 3-pointer from Zakai Zeigler that helped Tennessee pull away in the final minute.

A win in Game 10 of the tournament would punch the Vols' ticket to the semifinals on Saturday (1 p.m. ET, ESPN) vs. the winner of 1-seed Auburn and the Game 5 winner.

“Everybody talks about do you go or put everything into it,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. “This time of year, you got to put everything into it, every single game you play. I don’t care what anybody thinks. I’ve never coached a team that didn’t go on the floor wanting to win that game. But right now there’s a lot of teams fighting for their lives to try and get to the NCAA Tournament. We’re fighting to get better and that’s what’s on our agenda that we have got to continue to grow. Right now we’ve got two games left if we don’t get better.

“And so right now it’s up to us as a program to see how long of a run in terms of games that we want to make here.”