After wrapping up its non-conference schedule last month, the Tennessee basketball program announced its SEC slate Thursday.

Following a November and December stretch that includes games against Wisconsin, North Carolina, Illinois, NC State and the Maui Invitational, the Vols open league play against Ole Miss on Jan. 6 at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

Tennessee will play back-to-back road games at Mississippi State and Georgia on Jan. 10 and Jan. 13 before returning to Knoxville for a two-game home stretch vs. Florida (Jan. 16) and Alabama (Jan. 20).



The Vols round out the month of January vs. Vanderbilt in Nashville (Jan. 27) and South Carolina at home (Jan. 30). Tennessee will play Kentucky in a home-and-home starting Feb. 3 in Lexington and in its regular season and home finale on March 9.

Other key home match ups include LSU (Feb. 7), Vanderbilt (Feb. 17), Texas A&M (Feb. 24) and Auburn (Feb. 28) and road contests feature Texas A&M (Feb. 10), Arkansas (Feb. 14), Missouri (Feb. 20), Alabama (March 2) and South Carolina (March 6).