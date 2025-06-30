Tennessee basketball draftee Jahmai Mashack pens message to Vol fans

Last week, Tennessee basketball wing Jahmai Mashack was the final pick of the 2025 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies.
On Monday, Mashack penned his goodbye to the Vols.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
"Vol Nation —
"To the countless fans who have become my family, I THANK YOU! 🧡 You welcomed me. You appreciated my heart. You respected my commitment. You allowed me to boldly share my faith. You gave to the community WITH me. You encouraged me as I gave 110% of myself 100% of the time.
"THANK YOU for understanding ME. In basketball, playing hard is a SKILL. Being an elite, multi-positional player is a gift. And never missing a game in four years is the grace of God. You took this journey with me and together, along with my teammates, we won at a historic level.
"And lastly, in the most fitting of ways, you were right there with me for another BUZZER BEATER, when my name was the last one called as the 59th pick in the 2025 NBA DRAFT!! 🍊🍊🔥🔥
"Matt 6:33 #VFL #MrIrrelevant"
Throughout his tenure at Tennessee, Mashack proved to be one of the best defenders in the country. He was rewarded with National Defensive Player of the Year honors from Field of 68 and was a finalist alongside teammate Zakai Zeigler for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.
Mashack earned a spot on the SEC All-Defensive team after his senior year, as well.
In this final season, he averaged six points per game on 45.4% shooting from the field and 35.1% on 3-pointers. In 35 appearances and starts, he also contributed 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.
As a junior, Mashack played in 36 games and started in eight. He notched 4.5 points per game on 44.8% shooting from the field and 35.9% on 3-pointers. He added in 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.
In both of these final seasons, Mashack was a key piece for the Vols during Elite Eight runs. This makes up two-of-three appearances in the round in program history. He also earned a regular season SEC title in his junior season.
As a sophomore, he appeared in 36 games and started 13. After Zeigler went down with a late season-ending injury, he stepped into a larger role as a ball handler. He averaged 4.7 points on 42% shooting from the field and 31.4% on threes.
As a freshman, Mashack played in 27 games. He averaged 0.7 points per game in 4.4 minutes per night. He was a part of the SEC Tournament winning squad that year.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.