Tennessee basketball draftee Jahmai Mashack pens message to Vol fans

Last week, Tennessee basketball wing Jahmai Mashack was the final pick of the 2025 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies.

On Monday, Mashack penned his goodbye to the Vols.

"Vol Nation —

"To the countless fans who have become my family, I THANK YOU! 🧡 You welcomed me. You appreciated my heart. You respected my commitment. You allowed me to boldly share my faith. You gave to the community WITH me. You encouraged me as I gave 110% of myself 100% of the time.

"THANK YOU for understanding ME. In basketball, playing hard is a SKILL. Being an elite, multi-positional player is a gift. And never missing a game in four years is the grace of God. You took this journey with me and together, along with my teammates, we won at a historic level.

"And lastly, in the most fitting of ways, you were right there with me for another BUZZER BEATER, when my name was the last one called as the 59th pick in the 2025 NBA DRAFT!! 🍊🍊🔥🔥

"Matt 6:33 #VFL #MrIrrelevant"