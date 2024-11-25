Tennessee basketball forward J.P. Estrella to miss remainder of season

Tennessee forward J.P. Estrella (13) shoots a free throw during an NCAA basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Montana Grizzlies at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (Photo by Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Tennessee basketball will be without a key contributor off the bench for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. Sophomore J.P. Estrella announced he will miss the rest of the season due to surgery on his left foot. He said it is a 'lingering' injury he wanted to address. He played three games this season while averaging 4.7 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in 10.3 minutes a match. He was shooting 66.7% from the field. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

"We feel badly for J.P. that he won’t be able to compete alongside his teammates this season," Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. "In addition to being a talented player, he is such a positive and energetic person. It is for that reason we know he will still make an impact, even if it’s not on the court. We’ll do all we can to aid J.P. throughout his rehabilitation and we are excited for what his future holds here at Tennessee." Tennessee will submit a medical redshirt application for Estrella. This would make him a redshirt sophomore next season. As a true freshman, Estrella posted 1.6 points per game in 25 appearances. He averaged 5.0 minutes per game but played a large role in the Vols' attempt to slow down Zach Edey in the Elite Eight loss to Purdue.