Tennessee basketball forward J.P. Estrella to miss remainder of season

Tennessee basketball will be without a key contributor off the bench for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.
Sophomore J.P. Estrella announced he will miss the rest of the season due to surgery on his left foot. He said it is a 'lingering' injury he wanted to address.
He played three games this season while averaging 4.7 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in 10.3 minutes a match. He was shooting 66.7% from the field.
"We feel badly for J.P. that he won’t be able to compete alongside his teammates this season," Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. "In addition to being a talented player, he is such a positive and energetic person. It is for that reason we know he will still make an impact, even if it’s not on the court. We’ll do all we can to aid J.P. throughout his rehabilitation and we are excited for what his future holds here at Tennessee."
Tennessee will submit a medical redshirt application for Estrella. This would make him a redshirt sophomore next season.
As a true freshman, Estrella posted 1.6 points per game in 25 appearances. He averaged 5.0 minutes per game but played a large role in the Vols' attempt to slow down Zach Edey in the Elite Eight loss to Purdue.
Estrella graduated from Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire where he was ranked the No. 57 player in the country. He earned a four-star status as the No. 5 center in the 2023 class.
He now joins Cam Carr, a fellow member of the 2023 recruiting class, as Tennessee players who will miss extended time. Carr is recovering from a hand injury that will sideline him until around the New Year.
With Estrella's absence, it'll put more pressure on another 2023 recruiting class member, Cade Phillips. The forward will likely step into an increased role as a reserve center behind Felix Okpara.
Assistant coach Gregg Polinsky offered his thoughts on what was behind Estrella in an interview prior to the team's two-game stand in the Baha Mar Championship last week.
"(Phillips) is physically tough enough to do it, that’s for sure," Polinsky said. "Cade is a physically tough, strong guy, but weight is an issue. But he’s going to give us all he has. And again, Igor (Milicic Jr.) is big enough to give us some minutes there. And there are times we’re gonna switch off and we’re confident in those guys. The great thing about all three of those guys is that they’re all capable of moving their feet. They’re light on their feet. They’re fairly athletic. I would call Felix even an elite athlete for his position. And then you always have Jahmai Mashack in your pocket which is a great feeling."
