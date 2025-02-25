Tennessee basketball guard Jordan Gainey added to injury report vs. LSU

This is the second time this season Gainey has battled with illness. He was able to go last time in the loss at Auburn . Okpara is yet to miss a game with a lower-body ailment.

Vols center Felix Okpara has been removed from the report after being listed as questionable. Guard Jordan Gainey has been added as a game-time decision with flu-like symptoms.

Gainey is in his senior season and second year with Tennessee. He has come off the bench in every game but one when Zakai Zeigler and Igor Milicic Jr. were unable to play.

The veteran guard is averaging 10.7 points per game on 39.6% shooting from the field. He is also shooting 30.9% on 3-pointers.

Gainey is also producing 3.5 rebounds and two assists per game. His defense has provided 1.1 steals per contest.

If Gainey is unable to go, it leaves Tennessee thin at guard. The Vols start Zakai Zeigler, Chaz Lanier and Jahmai Mashack who are all classified at the position. Off the bench, freshman Bishop Boswell is the only other guard on scholarship.

"It was big because he had some open shots in the first half that he didn’t connect on," Vols assistant coach Rod Clark said about Gainey after the recent win over Texas A&M. "And I think everybody knows by now how reliant we are on his consistent production. We need him to score the ball, we need him to be aggressive when he comes off the bench. So it was great, him coming off and making those shots. Obviously, they were super timely and we needed them, so we were excited to see that. We need him to continue that, honestly, especially as we get into this last stretch of SEC play. But it was big. It just was big for all our guys that have a performance like that."



In good news, Okpara is ready to go after a second-straight game heading into game day as questionable. He has started at center in every game for the Vols this season.

Okpara is averaging 7.4 points per game on 59% shooting from the field. He has one 3-pointer made on a heave that went in as the shot clock expired.

The junior and Ohio State transfer who is in his first season with Tennessee is also posting 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.