Tennessee basketball hosts undersized guard, sees himself in Zakai Zeigler

The class of 2026 point guard plans on returning in the fall for an official visit.

Sam 'Deuce' Simmons Jr. , who lists himself at 5-foot-10, got to take an up-close look at the Vols and Rick Barnes' program after picking up an offer on May 21.

Simmons, who also excels at football, has a basketball offer from Richmond, as well.

During his visit to Knoxville, he got to see what campus was like while also getting a look at UT's system.

"My biggest takeaway from the visit and campus is that the players are all committed to the work, love to compete, and are focused on getting each other better," Simmons said. "I learned a lot on how they play defense and guard ball screens. The campus is very beautiful and everything is close to each other which makes it easy for athletes to get around campus. Amazing facilities that provide everything needed to grow and develop."

This defense-first approach under Barnes is something Simmons likes. He doesn't shy away from focusing on the defensive end, which makes him a natural fit.

He's not just a defender, though. He can also play above his height and contribute on the offensive end at all three levels while keeping teammates involved.

"I would describe myself as a facilitating PG that loves to get my teammates involved," Simmons said. "I can score at all three levels and can finish at the rim over bigger defenders. I take pride in playing defense, very good on ball defender, and always vocal in the game and even on the bench. I am confident that my game and abilities would be a great fit at UT."

A self-proclaimed facilitating point guard that takes pride in defense despite being a bit undersized should sound plenty familiar to Tennessee fans. The Vols just saw Zakai Zeigler wrap up a legendary career at UT with those exact attributes.

That's something Simmons has noted.

He's kept tabs on the Vols during Zeigler's tenure and become a fan of the program. Seeing the success that a player that is so similar to him had certainly makes joining Tennessee an intriguing offer.

"I have been a fan of Tennessee basketball because of Zakai," Simmons said. "I have watched a lot of Tennessee basketball games and have always saw myself in Zakai. Coach Barnes has a track record of having very successful undersized PGs and I can definitely see myself being the next one. UT is definitely a very attractive option based on what Zakai was able to accomplish in his career. Z is one of my favorite college players."

While there is some turnover on the coaching staff, many of the same coaches that helped Zeigler throughout his career are still in the program.

On his visit, Simmons got to get an up-close view on how they operate, including the head man in Barnes.

The overwhelming feeling was the welcoming atmosphere and knowledge they're able to lend to players. On his visit, he was able to get some of that advice for himself.

"My early impressions of the coaching staff is that Coach Barnes has built a very experienced staff," Simmons said. "All coaches were very engaging and made me and my family feel welcomed. I got the opportunity to talk with every coach and they all gave me valuable insight on what I could do to take my game to another level. Easy to see that all coaches and support staff are focused on the details of the game and holding all players accountable."

Now, Simmons has to decide what sport and school he wants to compete at at the college level.

For him, he wants to play at the highest level with the chance to win a national championship while still growing off the court. So far, Tennessee appears to be checking all of his boxes.

"What I’m looking for in a college and a program is having great relationships with both the coaching staff and team," Simmons said. "I want to go where I’m wanted and to a program that fits my play style. I want to grow as a player, as a man, and I have to be in a place that feels like home. I want to be a part of something special, like Tennessee, and have a chance of competing for a conference championship and a national championship."