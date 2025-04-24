Tennessee basketball moves up in ESPN's 2026 rankings post transfer portal

Tennessee's Felix Okpara (34) scores with a dunk during the NCAA college basketball game against Missouri on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Photo by Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

ESPN has updated its 2025-26 men's college basketball rankings after the transfer portal window has elapsed. With players no longer able to enter the portal and maintain eligibility for the upcoming season, rosters are becoming more solidified and easier to grade. While Tennessee is still looking around the portal to supplement its roster, particularly at shooting guard, it's managed to reel in a pair of transfers and a five-star freshman since the portal opened up. Here's where ESPN now ranks the Vols. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORU

Advertisement

Where Tennessee is ranked

In the immediate rankings following the conclusion of the NCAA tournament, the Vols came in as the No. 21 team. Then, Tennessee slipped to No. 23 in ESPN's 'Way-Too-Early' rankings. Now, the Vols are at their highest mark yet. They currently sit at No. 16 according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello. This would be good for a 4-seed in the NCAA Tournament. This is the fourth-highest ranking of an SEC team. Tennessee sits behind No. 9 Arkansas, No. 10 Kentucky and No. 15 Auburn. This off-season, the Vols have brought in Maryland point guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie and Vanderbilt forward Jaylen Carey. Between the previous rankings and updated version, Tennessee has also landed five-star forward Nate Ament who ranks as the No. 4 player in the class. "Tennessee has been busy reloading the roster over the past month, with top-five recruit Nate Ament and Maryland transfer Ja'Kobi Gillespie representing two of the biggest-impact newcomers anywhere in the country," Borzello wrote. "Ament has incredible long-term upside, while Gillespie was among the best point guards in college basketball this past season. "Rick Barnes has strong frontcourt depth, with Jaylen Carey (Vanderbilt) joining starter Felix Okpara and reserves Cade Phillips and J.P. Estrella. The Vols need more, though, with starters Zakai Zeigler, Chaz Lanier, Jahmai Mashack, Igor Milicic Jr. and reserves Jordan Gainey and Darlinstone Dubar all gone."

ESPN's Jeff Borzello's Projected Tennessee Starters Player Class Year with Vols Ja'Kobi Gillespie Senior 1st Amari Evans Freshman 1st Nate Ament Freshman 1st Jaylen Carey Junior 1st Felix Okpara Senior 2nd

Who is leaving Tennessee basketball

No scholarship players on the 2024-25 Tennessee basketball roster have entered the transfer portal. The only believed departure is walk-on Ben Linnemeyer. However, the Vols are taking a significant hit due to player exhausting their eligibility. Four starters will be gone including two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year Zakai Zeigler, Jerry West Award winner Chaz Lanier, SEC All-Defensive member Jahmai Mashack and Igor Milicic Jr. Off the bench, Tennessee will look to replace six-man Jordan Gainey and depth piece Darlinstone Dubar. Walk-on Grant Hurst also went through senior day ceremonies although he does have eligibility remaining.

Who is on Tennessee's 2025-26 roster