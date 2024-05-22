Tennessee basketball offers 2025 4-star guard Braylon Mullins from Indiana
Tennessee basketball has extended an offer to another uncommitted member of the 2025 class in Braylon Mullins.
The four-star guard ranks as the No. 88 player in the country out of Greenfield, Indiana.
He picked up his offer on Wednesday afternoon by way of assistant coach Gregg Polinsky.
MaxPreps lists Mullins' junior year stats as 25 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.2 steals per game in 25 appearances. This came on 56% shooting from the field.
This resulted in being named a Indiana Basketball Coaches Association All-Star. He was also a second-team All-State member as voted by AP.
In Hancock County, he was named the Player of the Year.
Mullins helped lead his team to a 4A sectional championship appearance during his junior campaign.
He also holds offers from notable programs such as Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Purdue, Stanford and Virginia Tech.
Tennessee currently holds one commit in the 2025 cycle in Dewayne Brown II out of Hoover, Alabama. He is a three-star prospect who picked the Vols over Mississippi State.
Just one high school commit is joining Tennessee in 2024 as Bishop Boswell picked the Vols out of North Carolina.
