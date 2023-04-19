For the second time in as many days, Tennessee added from the transfer portal.

Just 24 hours after picking up USC Upstate guard Jordan Gainey, Rick Barnes' staff earned the commitment of 6-foot-6, 225-pound forward Chris Ledlum on Wednesday.

Ledlum spent the past three seasons at Harvard where he averaged 13.6 points and 6.7 rebounds. He averaged 18.8 and 8.5 rebounds per game in 2022-23, earning First Team All-Ivey League honors.

According to reports, Tennessee recently hosted Ledlum on an official visit. He picked the Vols over St. John's and Indiana.

After a relatively quiet start in the transfer portal, Tennessee has been more active as it awaits the decisions of senior guard Josiah-Jordan James and forward Uros Plavsic, who each have another year of eligibility remaining.

Freshman forward Julian Phillips has the option to declare for the NBA Draft early.

The Vols received big news late Tuesday night with the return of senior guard and leading scorer Santiago Vescovi.

Ledlum appeared in 28 games, making 27 starts this past season, averaging 31.5 minutes. He finished second in the Ivy League in points per game, field goal made, points and first in rebounds per game.