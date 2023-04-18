The 6-foot-4, 175-pound South Carolina Upstate shooting guard Jordan Gainey announced his commitment to the Vols on Tuesday.

The Tennessee basketball coaching staff is officially active in the transfer portal.

Gainey, who is the son of current Tennessee assistant coach Justin Gainey, averaged 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this past season.

Gainey has two more seasons of eligibility remaining.

The Tennessee backcourt is set to return Zakai Zeigler, Jahmai Mashack and B.J. Edwards, as well as D.J. Jefferson and Freddie Dilione, both of which redshirted this past season.

Head coach Rick Barnes is still awaiting the decision of Josiah-Jordan James, Santiago Vescovi and Uros Plavsic, all three of which have one more year of eligibility remaining.

Freshman forward Julian Phillips could also enter the NBA Draft early.

Gainey is the first player Tennessee has pulled from the transfer portal since its season ended in the Sweet 16 last month.

Senior forward Olivier Nkamhoua, who also had one season of eligibility left, entered the transfer portal on March 30.