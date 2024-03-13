After claiming the SEC regular season title, Tennessee basketball turns its attention to the tournament.

The Vols, a team full of experience, have the upper hand on many teams in the field. They have multiple players who know what it takes to win an SEC Tournament title.

Josiah-Jordan James, Santiago Vescovi, Zakai Zeigler, Jonas Aidoo and Jahmai Mashack all were on the Tennessee team that claimed the 2022 title to end the program's over 40-year drought.

Having players who have gone the distance in the SEC Tournament is extremely valuable this time of year. Head coach Rick Barnes understands the importance.

"I do think it is beneficial that you've got guys, older guys that have been around," said Barnes. "Especially when they've played against teams multiple times even over the course over the past couple years. You have a feel for that. Obviously this time of year, I think we all have a feel for each other. But it is beneficial. When you have older guys that heard scouting reports and guys that can make things happen on the fly. Our older guys have been pretty good at that."

Having experience in the starting lineup as well as off the bench is what makes Tennessee lethal. Even when the starters hit the bench and the reserves enter, its typically guys who also have been in those moments.

For transfer Jordan Gainey, this depth is what stands out. The entire unit is locked in on one ultimate goal, as well.

"Really just our depth and how everyone is really committed our one goal," said Gainey. "Just having everyone locked in on winning championships is very special during this time and I feel like that's going to help us in the long run."

The Vols still feel fine about their young pieces, though. While the youngest player to commonly see the floor is sophomore Tobe Awaka, Tennessee has four freshmen who have earned minutes.

Redshirt freshman Freddie Dilione V was the latest in the group to earn run in the loss to Kentucky. JP Estrella was used in the road win over Alabama due to foul trouble. Cameron Carr and Cade Phillips have also seen time.

Barnes isn't afraid to insert these players in pinches. Even in the postseason when one game could end your season, there is a level confidence he has in the group.

"I personally have a lot of confidence in our younger guys because I've watched them work and get better," said Barnes. "I hope they realized, too, that they better be ready because they've had a really terrific attitude coming to practice every day. They're trying to get better, they're competing. I don't have a problem with any of them out there."

Although a good portion of the team has never made an SEC Tournament run or even one in the NCAA Tournament, there is still a form of experience that can be relied on.

Back in November, the team took a trip to Hawaii for a three game span. During this stretch, the Vols faced Syracuse, Purdue and Kansas with no off-days in between.

Playing top competition in succession like this could be something the team relies on.

"We look back at it just a little bit," said Gainey. "Looking back at Hawaii was just a learning experience for us. Just giving us a little taste of March back then. Just looking back then as just having three high-level games and knowing in March that's how it's going to be."

Tennessee will make its post-season debut on Friday against the winner between LSU and Mississippi State in the quartefinals of the SEC Tournament.

Then, the Vols will await their selection for March Madness. They are currently projected to either be the final 1-seed or one of the top 2-seeds in the event.