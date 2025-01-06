Tennessee basketball remains atop AP Top 25 for fifth-straight week

Tennessee is still the top team in college basketball, and after the opening weekend of SEC play, the Vols can add another moniker.

Following its 76-52 dismantling of Arkansas at Food City Center on Saturday, Tennessee tied its best start in more than a century and by the end of the day, stood as the only unbeaten team in the country.

The Vols (14-0) stayed put at No. 1 for the fifth-straight week in the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday--its longest stay in the top spot in program history.

Tennessee led the way again in an SEC-heavy rankings, receiving 45 votes to stay put while No. 2 Auburn grabbed 15 first-place votes.

Alabama held firm at No. 4 and Kentucky jumped four spots to No. 6 after handing Florida its first loss. The Gators dropped two notches to No. 8. Texas A&M rounded out the league in the top 10 at No. 10 with Mississippi State (14), Oklahoma (17) and Ole Miss (23) finishing inside the top 25.

Arkansas dropped out of the rankings after being previously ranked No. 23. Missouri and Vanderbilt received votes.

The Vols will go on the road for the first time in league play, playing at No. 8 Florida (13-1) on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPNU) at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida.

The Gators are coming off of a 106-100 loss at Kentucky after being one of three remaining undefeated teams in the country and in the conference heading into last Saturday.

Tennessee beat Florida in Knoxville last season, but lost to the Gators in its last road game in the series.

KenPom projects a narrow 74-73 Vols' victory.