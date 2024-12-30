Tennessee basketball remains No. 1 in AP Top 25 ahead of SEC play

Tennessee is the top team in college basketball for the fourth-straight week, but its toughest challenge still lies ahead.

The Vols, who play their final non-conference game this week, remained No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday as SEC play looms this weekend. It is just the second time in program history that Tennessee has been ranked first in the polls for four consecutive weeks, both taking place under Rick Barnes.

The Vols were previously No. 1 for four weeks in 2018-19.

Tennessee (12-0) hosts Norfolk State (10-6) at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Tuesday (3 p.m. ET, SEC Network+).

Tennessee received 41 first place votes, followed by Auburn at No. 2 with 20 votes for the top spot.

The rest of the SEC teams inside the top 15 remained unchanged with Alabama (5), Florida (6) and Kentucky (10), Oklahoma (12) and Texas A&M (13) staying put.

Mississippi State moved up two spots to No. 17, while Arkansas was No. 23 and Ole Miss tumbled eight spots to No. 24.

Georgia and Missouri each reached top 25 votes.

The Vols are averaging 81.2 points per game and is paced offensively by guard Chaz Lanier, who has averaged 19.3 points through the first 12 games, including 47.4% shooting from three-point range.

Guard Zakai Zeigler averages 11.8 points and 8.3 assists.

Tennessee is ranked second nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, limiting opponents to 88.4 points per 100 possessions, according to KenPom.

Those numbers will be tested once the Vols open their conference slate against on Saturday against Arkansas (1 p.m. ET, ESPN) at home. The Razorbacks (10-2) have won five-straight.