On Wednesday, Tennessee announced the return of a fan-favorite tradition.

The Vols will be asking those in attendance for Saturday's matchup with Texas A&M to 'checker' Food City Center.

Food City is teaming up with Reese's to provide shirts of the corresponding color to each spectator in the lower bowl. Fans can also find which color they are expected to wear at UTsports.com/checker.

Additionally, if a fan hits a half-court shot during the 'Rocky Top Rollover,' they will be awarded a year of chocolate, a Reese's Big Caramel Cup for each day.

This will be the third-straight season the event has been held for a Tennessee home basketball game. Prior instances were named 'Checker TBA' but the renaming of the arena has changed it to being labeled a 'Checker Game.'

The Vols will be welcoming Texas A&M to town for the matchup after falling to the Aggies on the road previously in the season. They currently sit at 15-11 and 6-7 in SEC play while being placed on the bubble of most bracketologies.

The game is slated to be the sixth of eight sell-outs of the season which is a new arena record for the program. Tennessee is 12-1 at home during the 2023-24 campaign.