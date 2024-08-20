"The SEC is the nation's premier basketball conference," Vols head coach Rick Barnes said. "It is a deep league the features talented and experienced players, as well as high-level coaches. All 18 games will provide a challenge, which we fully embrace. We look forward to hearing our fans cheer us on at Food City Center as we host some of the very best teams in the country throughout conference play."

Here's who the Vols are playing and when the games will be held.

This is the first campaign that will feature a 16-team SEC with Texas and Oklahoma joining the mix.

Tennessee, the reigning SEC regular season champions, will open conference play with a unique test. The Vols will host Arkansas which features John Calipari in his first year as head coach after his tenure with Kentucky. It will also feature Jonas Aidoo returning to Knoxville after leaving through the transfer portal.

Then, the Vols will go on a road trip to face both Florida and Texas. This will be the first game against the Longhorns as SEC foes but the fourth-straight season the programs will meet on the hard wood. They previously battled in the Big12/SEC Challenge and the Round of 32 last season.

Tennessee will then alternate home and away games starting with a home game against Georgia. The following matchups are at Vanderbilt, vs. Mississippi State, at Auburn and vs. Kentucky.

Following the projected tough stretch against Auburn and Kentucky, Tennessee will stay home for two more home games marking three straight inside Food City Center. The Vols will host Florida in their second bout of the season and Missouri.

Then, they'll hit the road to face Oklahoma for the first time since the Sooners joined the SEC. After that, they'll stay on the road for the second matchup with Kentucky, this time in Lexington.

After a home game against Vanderbilt, Tennessee will stay on the road for matches against Texas A&M and LSU.

The final stretch features a home match against Alabama, away match against Ole Miss and season finale and Senior Day against South Carolina at home.