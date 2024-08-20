PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago basketball Edit

Tennessee basketball's SEC schedule revealed for 2024-25 season

Feb 3, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.
Feb 3, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. (Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Covering football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and recruiting for VolReport.

On Tuesday afternoon, the SEC revealed dates for the 2024-25 men's basketball season.

This is the first campaign that will feature a 16-team SEC with Texas and Oklahoma joining the mix.

Here's who the Vols are playing and when the games will be held.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

"The SEC is the nation's premier basketball conference," Vols head coach Rick Barnes said. "It is a deep league the features talented and experienced players, as well as high-level coaches. All 18 games will provide a challenge, which we fully embrace. We look forward to hearing our fans cheer us on at Food City Center as we host some of the very best teams in the country throughout conference play."

Tennessee Men's Basketball 2024-25 SEC Schedule
Date Team Location

Jan. 4

Arkansas

Home

Jan. 7/8

Florida

Away

Jan. 11

Texas

Away

Jan. 14/15

Georgia

Home

Jan. 18

Vanderbilt

Away

Jan. 21

Mississippi State

Home

Jan. 25

Auburn

Away

Jan. 28

Kentucky

Home

Feb. 1

Florida

Home

Feb. 4/5

Missouri

Home

Feb. 8

Oklahoma

Away

Feb. 11/12

Kentucky

Away

Feb. 15

Vanderbilt

Home

Feb. 22

Texas A&M

Away

Feb. 25/26

LSU

Away

March 1

Alabama

Home

March 4/5

Ole Miss

Away

March 8

South Carolina

Home
Advertisement

Tennessee, the reigning SEC regular season champions, will open conference play with a unique test. The Vols will host Arkansas which features John Calipari in his first year as head coach after his tenure with Kentucky. It will also feature Jonas Aidoo returning to Knoxville after leaving through the transfer portal.

Then, the Vols will go on a road trip to face both Florida and Texas. This will be the first game against the Longhorns as SEC foes but the fourth-straight season the programs will meet on the hard wood. They previously battled in the Big12/SEC Challenge and the Round of 32 last season.

Tennessee will then alternate home and away games starting with a home game against Georgia. The following matchups are at Vanderbilt, vs. Mississippi State, at Auburn and vs. Kentucky.

Following the projected tough stretch against Auburn and Kentucky, Tennessee will stay home for two more home games marking three straight inside Food City Center. The Vols will host Florida in their second bout of the season and Missouri.

Then, they'll hit the road to face Oklahoma for the first time since the Sooners joined the SEC. After that, they'll stay on the road for the second matchup with Kentucky, this time in Lexington.

After a home game against Vanderbilt, Tennessee will stay on the road for matches against Texas A&M and LSU.

The final stretch features a home match against Alabama, away match against Ole Miss and season finale and Senior Day against South Carolina at home.

–––––

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.

–––––

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNTEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Rlbm5lc3NlZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvdGVubmVzc2VlLWJhc2tldGJhbGwtcy1zZWMtc2NoZWR1bGUt cmV2ZWFsZWQtZm9yLTIwMjQtMjUtc2Vhc29uIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcq bnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypu dWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24o KSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlw dCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3Jp cHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBl dmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0 aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5j b20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVm b3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8 aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9j MT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ0ZW5uZXNzZWUucml2 YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZ0ZW5uZXNzZWUtYmFza2V0YmFsbC1zLXNlYy1z Y2hlZHVsZS1yZXZlYWxlZC1mb3ItMjAyNC0yNS1zZWFzb24mYzU9MjAyMjcz MzE1MSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwh LS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=