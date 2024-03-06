Tennessee basketball is officially the sole winner of the 2023-24 SEC regular season title.

With the win over South Carolina, the Vols will sit alone atop the conference standings no matter the result against Kentucky on Saturday.

This is the first SEC regular season championship for the program since 2018 and the first outright title since 2008.

While Rick Barnes has claimed SEC titles previously in his tenure as Tennessee's coach, this is the first time he has led the Vols to sole possession of the crown.

This is the 12th conference regular season title in program history dating back to 1936.

Tennessee now sits at 14-3 in SEC play after the win over the Gamecocks. The victory came behind 26 points by Dalton Knecht and a strong effort on the defensive end.

The win came as revenge after the Vols dropped the first meeting 63-59 in Knoxville.

This marks seven-straight wins with the most recent loss coming to Texas A&M on the road on Feb. 10, 2024.