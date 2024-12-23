Tennessee basketball sophomore guard Cameron Carr to leave program

Tennessee guard Cameron Carr guards Montana guard Austin Patterson (20) during an NCAA basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Montana Grizzlies at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (Photo by Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Tennessee basketball will be without another scholarship player for the remainder of the season. Sophomore guard Cameron Carr is no longer with the program with the intent to enter the transfer portal once it opens following the season. Mike Wilson of Knoxville News Sentinel was the first to report.

