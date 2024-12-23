Tennessee basketball sophomore guard Cameron Carr to leave program

Tennessee basketball will be without another scholarship player for the remainder of the season.
Sophomore guard Cameron Carr is no longer with the program with the intent to enter the transfer portal once it opens following the season.
Mike Wilson of Knoxville News Sentinel was the first to report.
Carr played in the opening four games of the season before suffering a hand injury that has held him out. His projected timetable to return was thought to be around the New Year.
In four games, Carr averaged 4.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game. He was shooting 62.5% from the field and 40% on 3-pointers. He played an average of 10.3 minutes per appearance.
In his true freshman year, Carr appeared in 14 games. He averaged 1.6 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game in 4.3 minutes per outing.
With J.P. Estrella out for the season with a foot injury, Tennessee is now down to nine scholarship players.
Carr was a four-star recruit out of high school. He finished at Link Year in Branson, Missouri. He was rated as the No. 46 player in the country and the No. 8 shooting guard in the class.
Head coach Rick Barnes is expected to give an update on Carr following the Vols' game against MTSU on Monday night. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network.
