Tennessee basketball star Zakai Zeigler projected as top 30 draft prospect

Despite NBA mock drafts across the board not including Tennessee basketball legend Zakai Zeigler, ESPN listed him as a top prospect.

In a list of the top 30 prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft, Zeigler was listed at No. 29.

This was decided by 'stats-only projections' that 'incorporate performance in NCAA Division I, the G League and select European leagues, plus age.' It also factors in ESPN's top 100 prospects rankings.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Zeigler's pure stats in the model rank him at No. 22. Weighted by his No. 98 spot in the top 100 at the time of the article, he lands just inside the top 30. He moved up to No. 88 in the top 100 prospects list on Saturday, though.

ESPN's Kevin Pelton gave his thoughts on the spot his model gave the Vols point guard.

"A late entrant to the top 100, Zeigler has the best projected assist rate of any prospect after averaging 7.4 per game as a senior and also stands out in terms of his high steal rate," Pelton wrote. "The downside is Zeigler is listed at 5-foot-9 and was a below-average 3-point shooter from the NCAA line (33%). Per Stathead.com, Brevin Knight is the only sub-6-footer to play more than 5,000 NBA minutes over the past decade without shooting at least 35% from 3."