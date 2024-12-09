Tennessee basketball takes top spot in AP Top 25

Tennessee men’s basketball is the No. 1 team in college basketball.

The unbeaten Vols (8-0) moved up and in to the top spot in the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday after routing Syracuse in the ACC/SEC Challenge and two teams ahead previously ranked ahead of them tumbled after losses last week.

It is just the third time in program history that Tennessee has been ranked No. 1, and the second time under Rick Barnes.

The Vols were last ranked No. 1 in the AP poll in February 2019. Tennessee finished in the Sweet 16 that season.

Tennessee’s early-season resume includes wins over Virginia and Baylor and wins by 15 points or more in its first eight games.

The Vols lead the way in an SEC-heavy top 10, too with Auburn (2), Kentucky (5), Alabama (7), Florida (9) Oklahoma (13), Texas A&M (17) and Mississippi State (25) rounding out league teams in the poll.

Tennessee is averaging 83.4 points per game on the offensive end, and ranks second in adjusted defensive efficiency according to KenPom, holding opponents to just 89.8 points per 100 possessions.

Transfer guard Chaz Lanier leads the Vols in scoring with 18.8 points per game and is coming off of a 26-point showing against Syracuse.

Forward Igor Milicic Jr. and guard Zakai Zeigler are averaging 12.5 and 12.0 points.

Tennessee will continue its three-game non-conference stretch against power conference teams on Tuesday against Miami (3-6) in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

KenPom projects the Vols to win, 80-65.