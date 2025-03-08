Tennessee basketball to hold Senior Day after game vs. South Carolina

Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler (5) celebrates a three-point shot during a men’s college basketball game between Tennessee and Alabama at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (Photo by Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

There is just one game left in Tennessee basketball's regular season. This means the Vols' meeting with South Carolina on Saturday will mark Senior Day for seven players. Things will be shaken up a little bit from normal, though. Here's what you need to know. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

WHEN

Tennessee will hold Senior Day after the game on Saturday vs. South Carolina. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. ET, meaning festivities will likely start shortly after 4 p.m. This shakes it up from the typical timing of honoring seniors prior to the game.

HOW TO WATCH

There will be videos of the festivities posted to the VolReport YouTube channel following the ceremony. It will also be published on the home page here on VolReport.com. The game will air on SEC Network, however, it is unclear how much coverage of the Senior Day festivities will be broadcasted given the turnaround to the next game on the network.

WHO IS PARTICIPATING

ZAKAI ZEIGLER In his four years, Zeigler has become one of the most beloved Tennessee basketball players in program history. Standing at just 5-foot-9, he has been an impactful player for the Vols in all four seasons, helping earn SEC Regular Season and Tournament titles along with an Elite Eight berth. He has earned multiple All-SEC honors, including first team a year ago, while bringing home SEC Defensive Player of the Year as a junior. This year, he's on track to earn another first team nod and is in the running for another DPOY nod. The New York native is majoring in Retail & Merchandising Management. 2024-25 averages: - 13.5 pts - 7.4 ast - 3.1 reb - 2.0 stl - 0.3 blk JAHMAI MASHACK Another player who spent all four of his college seasons at Tennessee is Mashack. He has hung hit hat on being an elite defender, landing him in the mix alongside Zeigler for SEC Defensive Player of the Year. This year, Mashack has landed on the 2025 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List for his play on that side of the ball. He also recently hit the game-winning 3-point shot against Alabama at the buzzer. Out of California, he plans to complete coursework toward another bachelor’s degree after earning a degree in Psychology, with a minor in Sociology in December 2024. 2024-25 averages: - 6.0 pts - 1.4 ast - 4.1 reb - 1.6 stl - 0.6 blk JORDAN GAINEY After starting his career at USC Upstate, Gainey joined his father, Justin Gainey, an assistant coach under Rick Barnes, at Tennessee. Jordan Gainey has come off the bench in all but one game in his Vols career but has played a big impact. As a senior, he's been a reliable option as a six-man while also improving on the defensive side of the ball. Born in Cary, North Carolina and going to high school in Tucson, Arizona, Jordan Gainey has earned a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from Tennessee in December 2024. He is now enrolled in the Agricultural Leadership, Education & Communications graduate program. 2024-25 averages: - 11.0 pts - 1.9 ast - 3.4 reb - 1.9 ast - 0.5 blk CHAZ LANIER After beginning his career at North Florida, Lanier is now back in his home state. Out of Nashville, Tenn. where he developed into a standout at Ensworth, Lanier became one of the top names in the portal before his final year of eligibility. He chose to join the Vols where he became the third player in program history to hit 100 3-pointers in a single season (Chris Lofton and Santiago Vescovi). This has landed him on multiple watchlists as he's likely on his way to an All-SEC nod. Lanier earned a bachelor’s degree in Sport Management from North Florida in May 2024. Now, he is enrolled in the Agricultural Leadership, Education & Communications graduate program at Tennessee. 2024-25 averages: - 17.7 pts - 1.0 ast - 3.9 reb - 0.8 stl - 0.1 blk IGOR MILICIC JR. This is now Milicic's third stop in his college career. He started at Virginia to play for Tony Bennett before transferring to play two years at Charlotte. With the Vols, Milicic has started in every game he's played, proving to be an effective offensive weapon and force on the glass. His father played professional basketball for 20 years and is the head coach of the Polish National Team. Out of Croatia but also holding Polish citizenship, Milicic is majoring in Business Administration. 2024-25 averages: - 10.1 pts - 2.3 ast - 7.3 reb - 0.7 stl - 0.8 blk DARLINSTONE DUBAR Another first year transfer rounding out his career in orange is Dubar. He started his career at Iowa State before playing three years at Hofstra where he became one of the most efficient scorers in the country. This landed him plenty of attention in the portal before he chose to play for Tennessee. He has been used as a piece off the bench. Out of Charlotte, North Carolina, earned a bachelor’s degree in Liberal Arts from Hofstra in May 2024. Now, he is enrolled in the Strategic & Digital Communications graduate program at Tennessee. 2024-25 averages: - 3.6 pts - 0.5 ast - 2.1 reb - 0.3 stl - 0.2 blk GRANT HURST Hurst spent two seasons as UT Martin before joining Tennessee as a walk-on. The biggest reason for his decision to join the Vols was to learn to be a coach. This is now a return closer to home as he's from Cleveland, Tennessee. His younger sister, Lauren Hurst, is signed to play both basketball and volleyball for the Lady Vols. Hurst is majoring in Recreation & Sport Management. He has one more year of eligibility if he chooses to use it. 2024-25 averages: - 1.3 pts - 0.2 ast - 0.2 reb - 0.2 stl

WHAT RICK BARNES SAID