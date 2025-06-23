Tennessee basketball to host Alabama target on an official visit

Tennessee basketball is also in official visit season, not just the football program on campus.
Rick Barnes and the Vols are scheduled to host Gage Mayfield for an official this week, according to On3's Jamie Shaw.
Mayfield is a three-star recruit according to On3's industry rankings.
Other teams in the mix for Mayfield include Alabama, Auburn, Maryland and Florida State.
He is listed at 6-foot-6 and 190 pounds out of Alabama. He currently plays for Hale County in Moundville, Alabama, as he prepares for his senior year as a member of the 2026 class.
This wouldn't be the first time UT has landed a top player out of the state, either. Just this past cycle, the Vols landed Dewayne Brown II from Hoover. He was a three-star power forward who has made his way to campus for summer practices.
The odds Tennessee pulls off the commitment of Mayfield aren't bad, either. According to On3, 89.9% of predictions are for the Vols to land the Alabama talent. This is followed by in-state programs Alabama and Auburn.
Tennessee currently has no commitments in either the 2026 or 2027 classes, but have extended plenty of offers as it looks to reload the roster.
The Vols landed five commitments in the 2025 class, including five-star forward Nate Ament, though. As the No. 4 recruit in the cycle, he is likely going to start right away as the team's small forward despite his height being listed as 6-foot-9.
The Vols also bring in four-star wing Amari Evans. He is known for his defense and is a prototypical Barnes player.
At forward, Tennessee signed three-star Brown out of Hoover, Alabama. The Vols also have a signing from unranked point guard Troy Henderson out of Virginia who played alongside Ament during AAU ball.
Most recently, Clarence Massamba picked the Vols out of France. He is unranked but has pro-ball experience.
