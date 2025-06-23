Tennessee basketball to host Alabama target on an official visit

Tennessee Head Coach Rick Barnes before a NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, February 25, 2023. (Photo by Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Tennessee basketball is also in official visit season, not just the football program on campus. Rick Barnes and the Vols are scheduled to host Gage Mayfield for an official this week, according to On3's Jamie Shaw. Mayfield is a three-star recruit according to On3's industry rankings. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

Other teams in the mix for Mayfield include Alabama, Auburn, Maryland and Florida State. He is listed at 6-foot-6 and 190 pounds out of Alabama. He currently plays for Hale County in Moundville, Alabama, as he prepares for his senior year as a member of the 2026 class. This wouldn't be the first time UT has landed a top player out of the state, either. Just this past cycle, the Vols landed Dewayne Brown II from Hoover. He was a three-star power forward who has made his way to campus for summer practices. The odds Tennessee pulls off the commitment of Mayfield aren't bad, either. According to On3, 89.9% of predictions are for the Vols to land the Alabama talent. This is followed by in-state programs Alabama and Auburn.