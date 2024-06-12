The 2024 College World Series isn't the only SEC/ACC Challenge this year.

While the baseball championship will ultimately decided between four SEC and four ACC teams that remain, the hardwood pits the conferences against each other for the second-straight season.

Tennessee basketball has pulled Syracuse as its opponent in a game that will be played in Knoxville on Dec. 3 with a tipoff time and ESPN affiliated station yet to be deterimined.

Last season, in the first SEC/ACC Challenge, the Vols pulled a road trip to North Carolina. Dalton Knecht scored 37 points in the contest but their comeback effort fell short in a 100-92 loss.

While it wasn't apart of the challenge, Tennessee also played Syracuse during the 2023-24 season. The Vols downed the Orange in Honolulu during the Allstate Maui Invitational.

Tennessee won the game behind Knecht's performance while dealing with cramps. He scored a game-high 17 points in the win. Josiah-Jordan James also earned a double-double.

Overall, the Vols are 4-3 against Syracuse on the men's hardwood in school history. Tennessee is also 2-1 at home with the most recent matchup before the Hawaii clash behind held in Knoxville in 2002. In the series, the Vols have won three-straight matchups.

Against ACC opponents, Tennessee is 122-101 all-time. It will also travel to Louisville next season with a chance to improve this mark.

With Knecht and James no longer on the roster, the Vols will look elsewhere for production in the rematch. A New York native, Zakai Zeigler is expected to lead the team in his senior season.

Also returning are Jordan Gainey, Jahmai Mashack and JP Estrella. Joining through the transfer portal are Chaz Lanier, Felix Okpara, Igor Milicic Jr. and Darlinstone Dubar.

The lone scholarship freshman is Bishop Boswell.