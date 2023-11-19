The Tennessee men's basketball team is set to begin its stay in the Maui Invitational in Honolulu this week, but the Vols will play in another high-profile in-season tournament this time next year. It was announced Sunday that Tennessee will be a part of a four-team field that will play in the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship in Nassau in November 2024. In addition to Tennessee, the field will include Baylor, St. John's and Virginia playing at the Baha Mar Convention, Arts and Entertainment Center. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

It will mark Tennessee's second trip to the Bahamas in three seasons. The Vols played in the Battler 4 Atlantis in 2023, beating Butler, Southern California and Kansas en route to the tournament championship. The Bahamas Championship began in 2021, with Louisville finishing first. UCF won the tournament in 2022. The 2023 field featured Miami, Kansas State, Providence and Georgia.

Tennessee prepares for Maui Invitational