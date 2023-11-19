Tennessee basketball to play in Bahamas tournament November 2024
The Tennessee men's basketball team is set to begin its stay in the Maui Invitational in Honolulu this week, but the Vols will play in another high-profile in-season tournament this time next year.
It was announced Sunday that Tennessee will be a part of a four-team field that will play in the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship in Nassau in November 2024.
In addition to Tennessee, the field will include Baylor, St. John's and Virginia playing at the Baha Mar Convention, Arts and Entertainment Center.
It will mark Tennessee's second trip to the Bahamas in three seasons. The Vols played in the Battler 4 Atlantis in 2023, beating Butler, Southern California and Kansas en route to the tournament championship.
The Bahamas Championship began in 2021, with Louisville finishing first. UCF won the tournament in 2022. The 2023 field featured Miami, Kansas State, Providence and Georgia.
Tennessee prepares for Maui Invitational
Tennessee is set to face Syracuse to open the Maui Invitational on Monday.
The No. 7 Vols (3-0) head into the tournament averaging 80.7 points per game. Transfer guard Dalton Knecht leads the team in scoring with 19.7 points per game through three games.
Tennessee is one of eight teams participating that are currently ranked in the Associated Press Top 25, joining No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Purdue, No. 4 Marquette and No. 11 Gonzaga.
"I don't know if you could get one better with the teams that are playing right now," Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. "And all of them are geared up to have a pretty good year."
Tennessee and Syracuse (3-0) will tip off at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, followed by Gonzaga vs. Purdue at 5 p.m. Kansas will play Chaminade at 9 p.m. before Marquette and UCLA round out the first day at 11 p.m. ET. on ESPN.
The winner of Tennessee-Syracuse will play the winner of Gonzaga-Purdue on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The losers will play at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2.
The championship game will be played on Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN with the third place, fifth place and seventh place games tipping off at 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2), 12 a.m. (ESPN2) and 9:30 p.m. (ESPNU), respectively.
All games will be played at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.
