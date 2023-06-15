Tennessee will play the Lithuanian U21 National Team in Florence twice on Aug. 4-5 before facing the Italian club team A.S. Stella Azzura in Rome on Aug. 7.

The Vols are set for a 10-day tour of Italy which will include three exhibition games beginning July 31 and wrapping up Aug. 9, the school announced Thursday.

The Tennessee men’s basketball team is going abroad.

The tour will mark the second time under head coach Rick Barnes that Tennessee has played internationally. The Vols took part in a European Tour in 2017, going 3-0 in games in France and Spain.

Tennessee played in Spain in 1976, France and Italy in 1997, the Dominic Republic in 2003 and the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Austria in 2007.

Tennessee is set to return the bulk of its production from a team that reached the Sweet 16 last season.

Leading scorer Santiago Vescovi, Zakai Zeigler, Josiah-Jordan James, Jahamai Mashack, Tobe Awaka and Jonas Aidoo as well as transfer portal additions Jordan Gainey, Chris Ledlum and Dalton Knecht.