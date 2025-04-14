Tennessee basketball transfer target Rodney Rice to take USC visit

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes shown on the jumbotron at Neyland Stadium during the 2025 Orange & White game on April 12, 2025. (Photo by Ryan Sylvia | VolReport.com/Rivals.com)

Coming off a visit to Tennessee that saw him take in the football team's Orange & White Game alongside Vols coach Rick Barnes, Maryland transfer guard Rodney Rice has scheduled another visit. This time, he'll be headed out west to see USC. This comes after he has taken an in-person trip to both Knoxville and Villanova, the school where his former coach, Kevin Willard, has taken the job. Rice has also taken Zoom calls with multiple programs including Gonzaga and USC. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

Rice is former teammates with current Tennessee transfer signee Ja'Kobi Gillespie. Most recently, Rice spent his lone season at Maryland. There, he played in 36 games while starting in 32. He averaged 13.8 points per game on 43.4% shooting from the field and 37.4% shooting on 3-pointers. He also shot an effective 81.4% from the free throw line. Along with his scoring prowess, Rice contributed 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He totaled 25 steals and two blocks on the season, as well. In the NCAA Tournament with the 4-seed Terrapins, Rice averaged 12.3 points and three rebounds per game. In Maryland's season-ending loss to 1-seed Florida in the Sweet 16, he posted 12 points on a pair of 3-pointers with four rebounds two assists and a steal. He played 37 minutes in the game. Prior to his time in College Park, Rice spent a pair of seasons with Virginia Tech. As a freshman with the Hokies, Rice battled through injury while only playing in eight games. In 19.9 minutes per appearance, Rice averaged 7.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game on 32.1% shooting from the field and 33.3% on 3-pointers. In his second year, he did not compete in a single game, earning a redshirt. This makes him a redshirt-junior headed into his Tennessee career. He would join his former teammate, Gillespie, and Vanderbilt forward Jaylen Carey as incoming transfers if he chooses the Vols. As a guard, he would join a room with Gillespie and returning reserve guard Bishop Boswell. Tennessee also brings in freshmen Amari Evans and Troy Henderson as pieces that can play guard or wing.