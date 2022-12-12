Tennessee is trending in the right direction.

After an early-season loss to Colorado at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, the Vols have since reeled off eight straight wins – their most recent being a 56-53 victory over then-No. 13 Maryland on Sunday evening at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Now playing at a high level and sporting a 9-1 record, Tennessee has moved up to the No. 6 ranking in the new Associated Press Top 25 poll – jumping one spot from last week. The Vols also received one first-place vote this week.

After having already faced USC, Kansas and Maryland, Rick Barnes and his team will take on another quality non-conference opponent on Saturday night: No. 9 Arizona on the road in Tucson (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2). The Wildcats are 8-1 on the season and coming off an 89-75 win over then-No. 14 Indiana.

A road win at Arizona would significantly boost the Vols' résumé as SEC play rolls in.