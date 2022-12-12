News More News
Tennessee basketball: Vols up to No. 6 in new AP poll after Maryland win

Tennessee has jumped one spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll entering a huge week.
Tennessee has jumped one spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll entering a huge week.
Tennessee is trending in the right direction.

After an early-season loss to Colorado at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, the Vols have since reeled off eight straight wins – their most recent being a 56-53 victory over then-No. 13 Maryland on Sunday evening at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Now playing at a high level and sporting a 9-1 record, Tennessee has moved up to the No. 6 ranking in the new Associated Press Top 25 poll – jumping one spot from last week. The Vols also received one first-place vote this week.

After having already faced USC, Kansas and Maryland, Rick Barnes and his team will take on another quality non-conference opponent on Saturday night: No. 9 Arizona on the road in Tucson (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2). The Wildcats are 8-1 on the season and coming off an 89-75 win over then-No. 14 Indiana.

A road win at Arizona would significantly boost the Vols' résumé as SEC play rolls in.

AP TOP 25 POLL – DECEMBER 12: 

1. Purdue (27)

2. Virginia (19)

3. UConn (15)

4. Alabama

5. Houston

6. Tennessee (1)

7. Texas

8. Kansas

9. Arizona

10. Arkansas

11. Baylor

12. Duke

13. Kentucky

14. Indiana

15. Gonzaga

16. UCLA

17. Mississippi State

18. Illinois

19. Auburn

20. Maryland

21. TCU

22. Wisconsin

23. Ohio State

24. Virginia Tech

25. Miami

