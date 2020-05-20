Tennessee 'checking all the boxes' for 2022 wideout Isaiah Horton
The orange emoji tweets from 2022 prospects were all over Twitter last week, as Tennessee held a virtual recruiting day for targets in future classes.
Isaiah Horton has been to Rocky Top enough times that he didn’t need to participate in a virtual tour of the facilities, but the in-state receiver joined the chorus of posting some love for the Vols after a long conversation with head coach Jeremy Pruitt.
“I actually couldn’t join them, so I just talked to coach Pruitt on the phone,” Horton told Volquest.
“The talk was great. He just let know know how much of a priority I was for UT. How much he wanted me. How much they need me. They’ve always been showing good love to me. I’ve been catching a good vibe. I have a good vibe with Tee Martin and coach Derrick Ansley.”
Horton is a standout at Ensworth School in Nashville and has plenty of ties to Tennessee, with former teammates Keshawn Lawerence and Tyler Baron set to enroll whenever school resumes. The 6-3, 190-pound wideout has attended several games at Neyland Stadium and visited for a Junior Day back in early February.
“The visit left an impact,” Horton explained. I’m just comfortable talking to Tennessee. It’s chill. They make UT feel like a home to me. Like I’m comfortable being there.C There’s candy on the desk. We could talk about anything. Not just sports. It was just relaxing.”
Tennessee is one of several programs currently standing out to Horton, along with Florida State, Clemson and LSU. He visited Alabama and Kentucky for games last season and is hoping to see more schools once the recruiting restrictions are lifted. The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t stopped Horton’s grind for a big junior season, though, as the wideout is still training daily. He works out with a football trainer close to seven times a week, and also goes to strength training sessions about three times a week. He’s maintained his 4.46-second 40-yard dash speed (Nike Regionals last April) while adding five pounds of muscle.
Before the shutdown, Horton had hoped to make a decision prior to his junior season. That could still be the case, but he has no definitive timeline. He does note, however, that Tennessee’s recent recruiting momentum plus how they’re prioritizing him has caught Horton’s attention.
“My family is seeing how they schools make us feel. Is it a good fit for me? Not just football, but school-wise. If I like the state? Of course, I like Tennessee, so every time I came down there they checked all those boxes. They just keep showing me more love. My family is starting to really like it. And I do, too.
“It’s like the home state school. Hometown guys going there. I want to be a part of that as well.”