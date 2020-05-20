The orange emoji tweets from 2022 prospects were all over Twitter last week, as Tennessee held a virtual recruiting day for targets in future classes.

Isaiah Horton has been to Rocky Top enough times that he didn’t need to participate in a virtual tour of the facilities, but the in-state receiver joined the chorus of posting some love for the Vols after a long conversation with head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

“I actually couldn’t join them, so I just talked to coach Pruitt on the phone,” Horton told Volquest.

“The talk was great. He just let know know how much of a priority I was for UT. How much he wanted me. How much they need me. They’ve always been showing good love to me. I’ve been catching a good vibe. I have a good vibe with Tee Martin and coach Derrick Ansley.”

Horton is a standout at Ensworth School in Nashville and has plenty of ties to Tennessee, with former teammates Keshawn Lawerence and Tyler Baron set to enroll whenever school resumes. The 6-3, 190-pound wideout has attended several games at Neyland Stadium and visited for a Junior Day back in early February.

“The visit left an impact,” Horton explained. I’m just comfortable talking to Tennessee. It’s chill. They make UT feel like a home to me. Like I’m comfortable being there.C There’s candy on the desk. We could talk about anything. Not just sports. It was just relaxing.”



