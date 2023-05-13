Tennessee continues to be at its best on its home turf.

The No. 23 Vols used multiple four-run innings and held off a seventh inning push to beat No. 17 Kentucky, 10-7 and claim a critical series at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday.

Tennessee (35-16, 14-12 SEC) has won three-straight home conference series.

Left fielder Jared Dickey paced the Vols at the plate, finishing 2-of-4 with four RBIs as part of a 12-hit performance from Tennessee batters.

Starting right-handed pitcher Chase Dollander (6-5) earned the win, tossing six strikeouts while allowing five hits and three runs in 5.0 innings of work.

Blake Burke worked a lead-off walk to start the bottom second and Christian Moore followed with a single to left to put two runners on with no outs.

Griffin Merritt drove in a run with an RBI single to center then Zane Denton brought in another with his single to put Tennessee ahead 2-0.

Christian Scott loaded the bases on a bunt and Maui Ahuna paid it off with a single to left to plate two more runs in the frame.

Kentucky (34-15, 14-12) got one back in the third with Grant Smith's solo shot to get on the board at 4-1 but Dickey widened the gap even further with a two-out grand slam off the scoreboard to swell the Vols' lead to 8-1 in the fourth.

Emillien Pitre got to Dollander in the sixth with a two RBI double off the wall in right-center that cut the advantage to 8-3 with no outs. Kentucky inched closer with a James McCoy double off of Camden Sewell who came out of the bullpen to replace Dollander.

Kentucky plated three more runs in the seventh but a reliever Chase Burns' strikeout helped Tennessee escape from the inning with the lead still intact then Denton provided some much-needed insurance with a double into left that scored two in the bottom half.

Tennessee will for the sweep on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on SEC Network Plus.