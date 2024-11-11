Published Nov 11, 2024
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel provides health update for Nico Iamaleava, more
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia

After Tennessee football's injury-riddled game against Misssippi State, Vols head coach Josh Heupel met with the media on Monday.

Here is what he said on the status of Tennessee's injured players.

ON NICO IAMALEAVA

He was with us today. Had a really good day. Feel like he'll be in great shape for Saturday but you guys can monitor whatever the report is that comes out on Wednesday and track it through the week. But certainly feel like he'll be in a good spot.
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel on Nico Iamaleava

ON DONT'E THORNTON

Feel like Dont'e will be ready to go on this one, too. You can monitor the injury report that starts on Wednesday.
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel on Dont'e Thornton

ON CAMERON SELDON

As a young guy, he's had to battle his way through some injuries early in spring ball. Limited some of what he was able to do during the course of training camp... He's a young player that is going to continue to get better.
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel on Cameron Seldon

