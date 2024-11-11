Tennessee coach Josh Heupel provides health update for Nico Iamaleava, more

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) looks to throw during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (Photo by Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

After Tennessee football's injury-riddled game against Misssippi State, Vols head coach Josh Heupel met with the media on Monday. Here is what he said on the status of Tennessee's injured players. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

ON NICO IAMALEAVA

He was with us today. Had a really good day. Feel like he'll be in great shape for Saturday but you guys can monitor whatever the report is that comes out on Wednesday and track it through the week. But certainly feel like he'll be in a good spot. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel on Nico Iamaleava

ON DONT'E THORNTON

Feel like Dont'e will be ready to go on this one, too. You can monitor the injury report that starts on Wednesday. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel on Dont'e Thornton

ON CAMERON SELDON