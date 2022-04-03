Tennessee continues its pursuit of safety John Slaughter

Southaven, Miss. native John Slaughter continues to feel the love from Tennessee and its coaches. The three-star safety was offered last summer following an impressive camp day on The Hill and the coaching staff has made him a priority since. Slaughter attended Tennessee’s Junior Day in January to officially meet all the coaches and has been in regular contact with them ever since. Last week, the head coach even dropped in for a FaceTime chat.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Mb29rIFdobyBDYWxsZWTwn5iB8J+NivCfpJ7wn4+9LiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR0JPP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR0JPPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvYWNoam9zaGhldXBlbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29hY2hqb3NoaGV1cGVsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vRWRXSWE3eXZWSCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VkV0lhN3l2Vkg8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSm9obiBTbGF1Z2h0ZXIg4pyeIChASm9oblNsYXVn aHRlcl8pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSm9oblNsYXVn aHRlcl8vc3RhdHVzLzE1MDY0MTU0NTQyODEyNDQ2NzM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMjIsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

“It went really well. Coach Heupel was telling me how we need to get me back over there. Actually, we set up my official visit date,” the 2023 prospect said. “My relationship with them has been real god. They’ve been recruiting me for about a year.” The official visit will come towards the end of July and that’s about the timeframe the 6-foot-2, 195-pound safety envisions for announcing his commitment. “I plan on doing it really close to the season, but before the season. Maybe a week before,” the safety said of committing. “I want to experience a few more schools. Tennessee is definitely top-five, top-two for sure.” Slaughter has around 10 offers right now but some others should be filing in pretty soon. Georgia has shown a lot of interest and has been up to see him. The defensive back also stopped by Alabama earlier this month and they’ve been showing more and more interest. Ole Miss is also high atop the list as well.

“I just needed to get up there and meet them in person because they offered me at a camp,” Slaughter said of January’s UT Junior Day. “I went to the Georgia game but I didn’t talk to any of the coaches because it was a night game and it was cold, but being back up there really helped a lot. “Tennessee has a strong fan base for real. They are blowing up my twitter. They make me feel like home and somewhere I could feel comfortable.” The three-star hopes to get back to Knoxville in the next few weeks to take in a spring practice, but next on the itinerary will be TCU as his 7-on-7 team will visit as a group following a tournament in Dallas on April 9. “It’s been going well,” Slaughter said of the recruiting process. “It’s stressful sometimes with a lot of people talking to me. But it’s good.” The athlete has been working hard in training this offseason and feels like his best football is in front of him.