VolQuest - Tennessee continues to impress Patrick Kutas

When Tennessee offensive line coach Glenn Elarbee hit the ground running last month after coming from UCF, the veteran coach focused on in-state linemen. One of those that he targeted is Christian Brothers offensive lineman Patrick Kutas. Kutas isn't to far removed from having no interest and now his recruitment is exploding with Tennessee leading the way in making him a priority.

"They care," Kutas said of the Vol staff. "They make you feel important and not just like another number. They have put time into showing me about the program. Its like they have camera crews with them for the virtual visits. It's crazy for not being able to go there, they show it really well and they give you the sneak peaks."

The relationship with Elarbee is one that has been organic and blossomed very much over the last six weeks.

"He's just straight forward," Kutas said. "When we review film, he tells you what you are doing wrong and how you can correct it. He's just very easy to get a long with."

Then there is head coach Josh Heupel, who is adjusting to new surroundings, recruiting all the while preparing for his first spring practice as Tennessee's head coach.

"He sends me text every other morning or so and he makes sure I know how much Tennessee wants me," Kutas said.