VolQuest - Tennessee continues to impress Patrick Kutas

Tennessee continues to impress Patrick Kutas
When Tennessee offensive line coach Glenn Elarbee hit the ground running last month after coming from UCF, the veteran coach focused on in-state linemen. One of those that he targeted is Christian Brothers offensive lineman Patrick Kutas. Kutas isn't to far removed from having no interest and now his recruitment is exploding with Tennessee leading the way in making him a priority.
"They care," Kutas said of the Vol staff. "They make you feel important and not just like another number. They have put time into showing me about the program. Its like they have camera crews with them for the virtual visits. It's crazy for not being able to go there, they show it really well and they give you the sneak peaks."
The relationship with Elarbee is one that has been organic and blossomed very much over the last six weeks.
"He's just straight forward," Kutas said. "When we review film, he tells you what you are doing wrong and how you can correct it. He's just very easy to get a long with."
Then there is head coach Josh Heupel, who is adjusting to new surroundings, recruiting all the while preparing for his first spring practice as Tennessee's head coach.
"He sends me text every other morning or so and he makes sure I know how much Tennessee wants me," Kutas said.
When Volquest interviewed Kutas last July, he had very little interest from schools. Since then, it's been a full onslaught of programs coming after him.
"It's pretty surreal, but I knew my hard work would pay in some form or fashion," Kutas said. "I expected something would happen, but not to this degree."
That comes from his growth on the field as he improves his skill set as someone who can play on either side of the ball.
"I think I improved my quickness and my footwork," Kutas said. "I improved my strength and explosiveness. I think just everything improved."
At that point last summer, Kutas was just dipping his toe in the offensive line waters. He had been basically a defensive lineman up to that point. Then he found out, he can be a force on either side.
"It definitely switched," Kutas said. "I'm still eager to improve as a defensive lineman. I think I'm smart on defense and react really well. I'm a ram in the middle. On offense, I'm quick and athletic and a big body."
Virginia, Texas A&M, and Arkansas are recruiting him on the defensive side. He his hoping to see some of these schools in the coming months.
"I haven't really been anywhere," Kutas said. "I really want to get out and be able to visit schools and see what they offer in person instead of on Zoom."
Rivals.com ranks Kutas as a 3-star offensive lineman in the class of 2022.