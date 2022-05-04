Tennessee continues to push for linebacker Jeremiah Telander

When Georgia linebacker Jeremiah Telander left Knoxville following March 5’s Junior Day, he was feeling the Big Orange.

Not much has changed as the relationship between the two sides continues to grow with Josh Heupel and Brian Jean-Mary pushing hard for the priority target,

“The relationship has been going great and we talk every week. I talk with coach BJ and coach Heupel on the phone a lot,” the prospect told Volquest. “They say they are ready for me whenever I am and are always encouraging me to go hard every day.”

Tennessee stopped by to see the three-star linebacker on Wednesday, the first official day of Gainesville spring football practice. The 6-foot-2, 220 pound defender plans to be back up on campus for the Memorial Weekend premier recruiting event and has locked in his official visit with the Vols for the final weekend of June.

“I love coach BJ. He’s been to a lot of different places throughout his career and he’s a well-developed coach,” the 2023 prospect said. “He’s developed a lot of good linebackers. It’s his second year at Tennessee, so he’s fiery and ready to get something going over there. I like coach BJ a lot.”

Telander will also officially visit Louisville and Florida during the month of June. Aside from stopping by Knoxville this spring, the linebacker checked in with Florida and Georgia as well.

The Vols like the defender in the middle at linebacker and view him as a guy who can go sideline-to-sideline or line up outside of the box. Telander believes he’s a good fit for Tim Banks’ scheme and for how Jean-Mary coaches the position.