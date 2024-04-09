Tennessee used a multitude of arms on the mound, starting with left-hander Dylan Loy in the first and ending with left-handed Luke Payne , who closed out the game in the seventh. J.J. Garcia (1-0), who tossed two strikeouts and didn't allow a hit or run in his one inning of work in the second earned the win.

Moore, Bates, Davis and Ariel Antigua each recorded three RBIs while Cannon Peebles, Bradke Lohry added two RBIs each. Dylan Dreiling and Charlie Taylor had one a piece.

Tennessee (27-6) scored four runs on walks, one on a hit-by-pitch and another on balk before a nine-run sixth inning which included a three-run home run from Camden Bates hit and Colby Davis two-run shot that both ensured and emphasized the run-rule.

Moore, who finished 1-of-3 hitting before a lineup change, didn't exactly wake up Tennessee's bats but the Vols hardly needed it.

The No. 4 Vols scored three of their first four runs on bases-loaded walks before Christian Moore smacked a three-RBI double into center field to blow open the game and pave the way for another convincing 20-2 win over Alabama A&M in seven innings at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

For more than two innings on Tuesday, it looked like Tennessee was going to score most of its runs without even swinging the bat.

Blake Burke extended his hit streak to 23-straight games with a one-out double to the gap in left-center field to get into scoring position in the bottom half of the first.

Dreiling followed it up with a single that dropped in center to score Burke from second and put Tennessee up 1-0 early.

Alabama A&M starting pitcher Roman Sorrell's struggles continued with two hit-by-pitches, one that loaded the bases and another that hit Peebles and scored Dreiling to extend the lead to 2-0.

Lohry drew a bases-loaded walk that brought Kavares Tears across before a line out at shortstop ended the frame with the Vols in front 3-0.

Tennessee again didn't need any swings to add to its lead in the third. The Bulldogs changed pitchers in the inning but their situation hardly changed. Three of the first four batters that Charlie Lazo faced after entering the game with a runner on were walked, including Lohry who for a second time brought in a run to stretch the advantage to 4-0.

Back to the top of the order, Moore made contact on a pitch, sending it to the wall in center and clearing the bases on a three-RBI double to push the lead to 7-0.

Tennessee began every inning with a different pitcher, including in the fourth with left-hander Matthew Dallas who gave up a lead-off double and then another to get Alabama A&M (5-26) on the board. A grounded RBI pushed another run across to cut the Vols' lead to 7-2.

Tennessee answered in the bottom frame with Robin Villenueve scoring from third on a balk. Taylor scored another on a single to shallow left and Peebles singled through the right side to score Ethan Payne and extend the Vols' lead to 10-2.

Brycen Hammonds looked like he was going to put the Bulldogs in position chip away at their deficit again when he sent a pitch off the wall in right with one out in the fifth, but Colby Backus ran over from center and darted a throw to Dalton Bargo at third to tag Hammonds out and prevent the triple.

Tennessee scored its fifth run without a hit in the fifth on a Backus walk to lead 11-2 and get within one run of the run-rule.

An Ariel Antigua bases-loaded walk ensured the run-rule in the sixth but Bates emphasized it with a three-run shot to left to pull ahead 15-2. It was Bates' first career home run.

Backus built off of a strong night with the second home run of the frame, this one for two runs that ended up in the porches in left and opened up a 17-2 lead.

Antigua scored three more run on an RBI double to center.