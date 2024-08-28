PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Tennessee DB Boo Carter makes Rivals' Preseason Freshman All-America Team

Tennessee’s Boo Carter (23) warms up during a fall Tennessee football practice, in Knoxville, Tenn., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024.
Tennessee’s Boo Carter (23) warms up during a fall Tennessee football practice, in Knoxville, Tenn., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Covering football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and recruiting for VolReport.

With a handful of games already played and most teams just days away from kicking off their 2024 seasons, Rivals.com released its Preseason Freshman All-American team.

Making the list out of Tennessee is four-star freshman Boo Carter.

Carter is one of 11 defensive players on the list and one of five players projected to play defensive back.

Rivals.com analyst Adam Gorney who put together the list gave his thoughts on Carter and why he made the list:

"When Jourdan Thomas went down in early August with a season-ending knee injury, Carter stepped up in the nickel role and is listed as a co-starter for Tennessee’s season opener this weekend. The more Carter is around the program and getting used to how the Volunteers operate, the more he should see the field.

"Ranked No. 39 overall in the 2024 Rivals250 and just outside five-star status, there is still a debate whether Carter is best at receiver or in the secondary and he should be used on special teams as well. Adoree’ Jackson 2.0?"

Carter is currently in a position battle with Christian Harrison for the STAR position. While the pair are expected to split snaps early in the year as things get ironed out, it is assumed Carter will get his fair share of run throughout the season.

Over the course of the off-season, Carter has also been the recipient of praise from his coaches and teammates.

Most recently, safety Andre Turrentine praised Carter for his play on Monday.

"Boo Carter is going to be a little bit more vocal," Turrentine said. "He's going to let you know, let it be known that he's here and he's here all day. He's highly competitive and highly athletic. I feel like he's picked up what we're trying to do here. He's taken in stride being able to apply it to the game and being able to grow and not just be a high school player but an SEC safety. I feel like he's going to continue to understand what we're trying to do and his strengths and also his weaknesses. I feel like he'll be a hell of a player."

Carter is also in the running for the punt return spot. As a dynamic two-way player in high school, decisions had to be made early whether to keep him on offense or defense.

Getting the ball in his hands on special teams could be a way to keep him involved as a playmaker.

