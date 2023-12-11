TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The Tennessee defensive back entered the portal on Monday, becoming the fourth player from the Vols' secondary to transfer since the conclusion of the 2023 regular season.

Rucker was a three-star prospect out of Godby High School in Tallahassee, Florida and signed with former head coach Jeremy Pruitt as an early enrollee in the 2021 class. He also held offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State and Clemson.

Rucker played in 12 games over three seasons and appeared in eight games last season, making two starts and totaling seven tackles and one pass defended. His contributions this past season were more limited, playing in just four games and recording one tackle against South Carolina on Sept. 30.

He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Rucker joins fellow defensive backs Doneiko Slaughter, Brandon Turnage and Jack Luttrell in the portal. Warren Burrell, who entered last week, committed to Georgia Tech on Sunday.

Tennessee currently has six scholarship players in the transfer portal, including defensive lineman Tyler Baron and offensive linemen Addison Nichols and Mo Clipper Jr.