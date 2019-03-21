With the Vols on spring break, second-year Tennessee cornerback Kenneth George Jr. was arrested in South Florida early Thursday morning and is facing charges of battery of a police officer, resisting an offer with violence, resisting an officer without violence and disorderly conduct.

The redshirt junior was booked in the Turner Guildford Correctional Center in Miami at 6:50 a.m. and is being held in lieu of a $6,500 bond.

Tennessee is “aware of the situation” and “are gathering facts as the appropriate processes run their course,” per a university spokesperson.

The report from Local10.com in Miami: