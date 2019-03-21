Ticker
Tennessee DB Kenneth George arrested in South Florida

Jesse Simonton • VolQuest.com
@JesseReSimonton
Senior Writer

With the Vols on spring break, second-year Tennessee cornerback Kenneth George Jr. was arrested in South Florida early Thursday morning and is facing charges of battery of a police officer, resisting an offer with violence, resisting an officer without violence and disorderly conduct.

The redshirt junior was booked in the Turner Guildford Correctional Center in Miami at 6:50 a.m. and is being held in lieu of a $6,500 bond.

Tennessee is “aware of the situation” and “are gathering facts as the appropriate processes run their course,” per a university spokesperson.

The report from Local10.com in Miami:

"According to a Miami Beach police report, George was being combative with officers who was walking in the middle of Espanola Way. Police said George was cursing at one of the officers and ignoring his commands. As the officer tried to get him out of the street, George punched him and knocked the police radio out of his hands, the report said. George then ran away before other officers caught up with him near Espanola Way and Washington Avenue, the report said. According to the report, once in custody, George said, "He hit me first. Why can't I hit him back?""
— Local10.com

George was a late addition to Tennessee’s 2018 class and played in just four games last year before sustaining a leg injury that cost him the rest of the season. He is competing for a rotational spot at corner behind starters Bryce Thompson and Alontae Taylor.

